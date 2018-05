As you’re watching the late night Twins game pop on episode 146 of The Scoop podcast.

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is joined by the scouting director, Sean Johnson, for those Twins to discuss the upcoming MLB Draft. Doogie also gets a recruiting update from Matthew Hurt and his dad, Richard.

Also, Doogie has plenty of notes on Gophers hoops and football, as well as uneasiness with the Wolves.

All that on this episode of The Scoop!