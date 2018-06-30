LISTEN NOW

The Scoop

Cole Aldrich on being waived, Bobby Marks on Wolves salary cap, and Wolves draft picks Josh Okogie & Keita Bates-Diop (ep. 157)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 June 30, 2018 9:17 pm

Just hours now until NBA Free Agency opens so spend at least a couple of minutes with Doogie and episode 157 of The Scoop!

On this edition Doogie is joined by now former Wolves center Cole Aldrich to discuss getting waived by his hometown team. ESPN Insider Bobby Marks stops by to discuss the Wolves current salary cap situation. We finish up with guests by talking to draft picks Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop.

Doogie has tons of notes on the Wolves with free agency beginning in mere hours from this posting. Notes on the other local squads as well.

All that right here on this edition of The Scoop!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

Topics:
