We started the week with a Scoop episode so it’s only fitting we end the week one as well.

In episode 153 Doogie has lots of chatter on the Wolves including some draft nuggets. Also, will Gophers pitcher Reggie Meyer be turning pro?

As for the guests Doogie talks to Tyrell Terry about committing to Stanford. Doogie also catches up with Gophers hockey forward Blake McLaughlin, who should go within the top two rounds of next weekends NHL Draft.

All that and more on this edition of The Scoop!