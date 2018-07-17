LISTEN NOW

The Scoop

Previous Story Glen Taylor discusses Jimmy Butler, KAT contract situations (ep. 159)

Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Maxx Williams, and new Wild players Matt Hendricks and JT Brown (ep. 160)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 July 17, 2018 10:16 pm

With NFL training camps opening in just under two weeks Doogie is back joined by some Minnesota native NFL players as well as a couple new Wild players.

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is joined by Arizona Cardinal and former Holy Angel star Larry Fitzgerald. Former Gopher Maxx Williams then talks with Doogie on this edition of The Scoop. Doogie then gets Matt Hendricks and JT Brown to stop by to discuss recently joining the Wild.

Plus, lots of notes on the Wolves, Vikings, and Twins!

All that and more on this edition of The Scoop!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Arizona Cardinals Baltimore Ravens JT Brown Larry Fitzgerald Jr. Matt Hendricks maxx williams MInnesota Vikings MLB NBA NFL Podcast The Scoop Timberwolves Twins Wild Wolves



The Scoop

Previous Story Glen Taylor discusses Jimmy Butler, KAT contract situations (ep. 159)