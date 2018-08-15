LISTEN NOW

The Scoop

Previous Story The Scoop: Thad Levine on the Fernando Rodney trade, Kohl Stewart and more (ep 166)

Vikings DB coach Jerry Gray, Future Gophers Cole Kramer and Tyler Cooper, and more (ep. 167)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 August 15, 2018 10:08 pm

Doogie is back for the second episode of The Scoop for the week and he’s got a ton of guests joining him on this one.

We start off with Vikings DB coach Jerry Gray who has a ton of talent in his group this season. Doogie follows that up with updates on Pat Elflein and Brandon Zylstra.

Next up for the podcast Doogie talks with a couple future Gophers in QB Cole Kramer then OL Tyler Cooper. The guests are rounded out by the foursome from Minnehaha Academy who all have Power-5 football offers: Jalen Suggs, Kaden Johnson, Terry Lockett, and Craig McDonald.

Plus notes on the Wolves and the Twins.

All that right here on the 167th episode of The Scoop!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Brandon Zylstra Cole Kramer Craig McDonald Gophers Jalen Suggs Kaden Johnson Pat Elflein Podcast Terry Lockett The Scoop Twins Tyler Cooper Vikings Wolves



The Scoop

Previous Story The Scoop: Thad Levine on the Fernando Rodney trade, Kohl Stewart and more (ep 166)