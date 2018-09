Doogie has jammed this episode of The Scoop with a lot of notes on all your local teams.

We’ve got a lot of Wolves notes, as well as plenty on the local basketball scene, and the 1-0 Vikings. Multi-sport senior out of Breck David Roddy has a Gophers hoops offer and he stops by the pod. We close the show today joined by Patrick Reusse to discuss what he plans to do with all his free time now that his daily radio show has come to an end.

All that right here on this episode of The Scoop!