Future Gophers RB Jason Williamson; Latest on Butler saga, Vikings, Wolves, Twins, Gophers notes (ep. 177)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 October 5, 2018 6:59 pm

Just in time for the weekend Doogie drops this notes intensive edition of The Scoop.

In this episode Doogie has plenty of notes on the Vikings, Wolves, Twins, Gophers. Find out which NFL teams will be in attendance for this weekends big Gophers-Iowa game, the latest on Jimmy Butler, how long Trae Waynes (concussion) will be out, what some former Vikings are up to, and a showcase the Twins attended on Friday.

Plus, future Gopher running back Jason Williamson, who is a senior at Owatonna HS, chats with Doogie.

All that right here on this episode of The Scoop!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

