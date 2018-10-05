Future Gophers RB Jason Williamson; Latest on Butler saga, Vikings, Wolves, Twins, Gophers notes (ep. 177)

Just in time for the weekend Doogie drops this notes intensive edition of The Scoop.

In this episode Doogie has plenty of notes on the Vikings, Wolves, Twins, Gophers. Find out which NFL teams will be in attendance for this weekends big Gophers-Iowa game, the latest on Jimmy Butler, how long Trae Waynes (concussion) will be out, what some former Vikings are up to, and a showcase the Twins attended on Friday.

Plus, future Gopher running back Jason Williamson, who is a senior at Owatonna HS, chats with Doogie.

All that right here on this episode of The Scoop!