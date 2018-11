Happy Turkey Day form The Scoop and there’s no better way to ignore your family talking politics than by popping in those earbuds and listening to this episode of The Scoop!

Doogie is joined, this week, by legendary manager Lou Piniella to discuss new Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. ESPN’s Bobby Marks joins the pod to talk about the Jimmy Butler fallout.

Doogie also has plenty of notes on the Twins, Wolves, and Vikings.

All that on this edition of The Scoop!