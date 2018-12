Doogie was the one who was at the office on this Christmas Day so he spent the time recording the 192nd edition of The Scoop Podcast as a gift to all of you listeners.

In this episode Doogie is joined by David Thorpe and they discuss Thibs, the Wolves, and the NBA as a whole. Plus, plenty of notes on the local squads as well as the Twins pursuit of Nelson Cruz.

All that on this edition of The Scoop!