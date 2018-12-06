LISTEN NOW

Jamal Richardson, Paige Bueckers, Vicki Swenson, and notes (ep. 189)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 December 6, 2018 9:19 pm

It’s a two podcast week and we’re celebrating with tons of guest and even more notes!

Doogie catches up with Jamal Richardson the trainer for Timberwolves forward Richard Covington. Top-ranked guard out of Hopkins Paige Bueckers stops by. Doogie also talks to Vicki Swenson, the mom of the Big Ten Volleyball Player of the Year Samantha Seliger-Swenson.

Along with telling you which relievers the Twins are interested in Doogie has tons of notes on the Twins, Vikings, Wolves, and Gophers Hoops!

All that right here on this edition of The Scoop!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

Topics:
