Latavius Murray, Tom Compton, Paul Martin on retiring from the NHL, and Dain Dainja (ep. 190)

The Winter Meetings are coming to an end and that means there’s plenty to talk about with the local ball club. Doogie has the latest on the Twins’ pursuit of Nelson Cruz. Latavius Murray and Tom Compton talk to Doogie about the Vikings going into the Miami game loose. We also have Paul Martin talking with Doogie about retiring from the NHL. Last on the guest list is a guy with over 15 D1 college hoops offers, including one from the Gophers, in Park Center star Dain Dainja. All that and more on this edition of The Scoop!