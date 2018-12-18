LISTEN NOW

The Scoop

Previous Story Latavius Murray, Tom Compton, Paul Martin on retiring from the NHL, and Dain Dainja (ep. 190)

NBA Agent BJ Armstrong, ESPN College Hoops Analyst Fran Fraschilla, and notes galore (ep. 191)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 December 18, 2018 6:13 pm

With the holiday season in full effect we’ve gift wrapped this edition of The Scoop with guests and notes galore! ESPN College Hoops analyst Fran Fraschilla joined Doogie to talk about the Gophers and more. Sticking with basketball NBA agent and former NBA player BJ Armstrong, current agent of Derek Rose, joins the podcast. After the guests Doogie drops a ton of notes including whether the Twins were at the Troy Tulowitzki showcase as well as the latest on the Twins’ pursuit of Nelson Cruz. All that and more on this edition of The Scoop!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
BJ Armstrong Derek Rose Fran Fraschilla Gophers MLB NBA Nelson Cruz Podcast The Scoop Troy Tulowitzki Twins Wolves



The Scoop

Previous Story Latavius Murray, Tom Compton, Paul Martin on retiring from the NHL, and Dain Dainja (ep. 190)