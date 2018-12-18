NBA Agent BJ Armstrong, ESPN College Hoops Analyst Fran Fraschilla, and notes galore (ep. 191)

With the holiday season in full effect we’ve gift wrapped this edition of The Scoop with guests and notes galore! ESPN College Hoops analyst Fran Fraschilla joined Doogie to talk about the Gophers and more. Sticking with basketball NBA agent and former NBA player BJ Armstrong, current agent of Derek Rose, joins the podcast. After the guests Doogie drops a ton of notes including whether the Twins were at the Troy Tulowitzki showcase as well as the latest on the Twins’ pursuit of Nelson Cruz. All that and more on this edition of The Scoop!