ESPN’s Bobby Marks on the Thibs firing, Wolves coaching staff names, & notes on Stefanski and Twins adding a reliever (ep. 194)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 January 7, 2019 6:44 pm

With the news dropping last night about Thibs’ firing it’s only expected we have a Scoop podcast breaking it all down.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks joins Doogie to discuss the firing and what the Wolves will have to navigate going forward, including the February 7th trade deadline. Also, a couple names under consideration to join the vacant assistant coaching spot under Saunders.

Doogie also has notes on the latest on Kevin Stefanski and the Vikings, the Gophers possibly losing their offensive coordinator, as well as the Twins adding another arm to the bullpen.

All that and more on this edition of The Scoop!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

Topics:
Kevin Stefanski MLB NBA NFL Podcast The Scoop tom thibodeau Twins Vikings Wolves



The Scoop

