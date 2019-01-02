LISTEN NOW

UNLV hoops assistant Joe Esposito, Robbie Hummel, and notes on Nelson Cruz, Wolves trade possibilities, and Vikings/Stefanski talk (ep. 193)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 January 2, 2019 4:21 pm

We’re back for the first time in the New Year and we’ve got some guests and a ton of notes to kick off the 2019 opening Scoop Podcast.

Doogie talks with current UNLV assistant hoops coach Joe Esposito about the last time the Gophers won in Wisconsin. Last week Doogie hosted Mackey & Judd and we include his chat with former Wolves big man Robbie Hummel.

After we wrap with the guest Doogie has notes on what new Twin Nelson Cruz gave to Mitch Garber for his jersey number. Also, are the Wolves close to making a trade and how much do the Vikings want Kevin Stefanski back?

All that and more on this edition of The Scoop!

