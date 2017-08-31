A new beginning for This Week in High School Sports

This Week in High School Sports returns for another season. Joining the show is the Academy of Holy Angels Activities Director Michael Kautzman who discussed the newly launched Catholic Sports Network website that debuted last night with a football game between the Hill-Murray Pioneers and Academy of Holy Angels Stars.

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Information Director Tim Leighton fills us in on what is new to expect in the fall season and discussed some changes around the league office.

Our attentions turned to volleyball in the third segment with Breakdown Sport’s USA’s Tim Kolehmainen and we closed out the program with a boys soccer preview from veteran Edina coach Dave Jenson.