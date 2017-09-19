Arm care symposium with Jim Brower, Rob Fornasiere and more

This Week in High Schools Sports takes a deep dive in the Minnesota High School football season with the Minneapolis Star Tribune’s Jim Paulson. He and host Pete Waggoner examine who is leading the way at each level as well as who is on the upswing.

The second segment is the Million Dollar Arm event that was held at Target Field featuring a panel of experts in the field of pitching. 60% of high school baseball pitchers suffer a serious arm injury and this fascinating information packed discussion is worth a listen for any baseball player, parent, or coach.