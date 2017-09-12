A deep dive into big school Minnesota high school football

This Week in High School Sports presented by The Exercise Coach in Eden Prairie takes a deep dive into the big school football terrain with NorthStarFootballNews.com’s Adam Rossow. The program discusses who is playing well and we address whether anyone will have a run for the Eden Prairie Eagles this season who throttled then number two Lakeville North this past week.

Orono Activities Director Bucky Mieras joined the show as This Week in High School Sports to spot light his school and activities for the upcoming year.

Finally, BreakDownSportsUsa.com’s ​Tim Kolehmainen and host Pete Waggoner broke down the volleyball scene in all three classes. Tim also unveiled his top five matches of the week as well.