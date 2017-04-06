LISTEN NOW
The Ride with Reusse
LIVE ON 1500

Tom Pelissero's Goal Line Stand

Previous Story No more selfies at the Super Bowl, Raiders to Vegas (Ep. 90)

Romo to the booth, how much is left in Beast Mode’s tank? (Ep. 91)

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84 April 6, 2017 9:20 pm

On his Goal Line Stand this week, Pelissero discusses Tony Romo’s sudden retirement and transition to the broadcast booth. What does this mean for the Houston Texans going forward? Also, how much is left in the tank for Marshawn Lynch?

1500x1000_TheGoalLineStand

Every day, Tom Pelissero covers the NFL for USA TODAY. And every week, he has inside stories and opinions that aren’t fit for print — which is why we created Tom Pelissero’s Goal Line Stand. Join the conversation with Tom and his guests from the football world by tweeting your strongest take with the hashtag #GoalLineStand.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Houston Texans Marshawn Lynch Oakland Raiders Podcast Richard Sherman Seahawks Tom Pelissero's Goal Line Stand Tony Romo
Leave A Comment



Tom Pelissero's Goal Line Stand

Previous Story No more selfies at the Super Bowl, Raiders to Vegas (Ep. 90)