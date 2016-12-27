Which is more important to success of Twins: Byron Buxton or Miguel Sano? (ep. 99)

If you had to pick one young player around which to build the Minnesota Twins, Byron Buxton or Miguel Sano, which would you take?

Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore dive into a nuanced discussion on which they’d prefer now and over the long term.

Byron Buxton flashed superstar potential in September. Miguel Sano had a “down” year in his second season and is still a great home run hitter. Where will he play defensively?

Do you want more of a sure thing? Or are you willing to gamble on higher upside? Which one is the safer bet? Does ‘safe bet’ matter in this conversation? How does defensive position play into it? Fun baseball and MLB discussion in this episode.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes and PodcastOne, and leave us a rating and a review!