Which is more important to success of Twins: Byron Buxton or Miguel Sano? (ep. 99)

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore
and Phil Mackey December 27, 2016 11:31 am

If you had to pick one young player around which to build the Minnesota Twins, Byron Buxton or Miguel Sano, which would you take?

Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore dive into a nuanced discussion on which they’d prefer now and over the long term.

Byron Buxton flashed superstar potential in September. Miguel Sano had a “down” year in his second season and is still a great home run hitter. Where will he play defensively?

Do you want more of a sure thing? Or are you willing to gamble on higher upside? Which one is the safer bet? Does ‘safe bet’ matter in this conversation? How does defensive position play into it? Fun baseball and MLB discussion in this episode.

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

