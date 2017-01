The Twins pitching flat-out needs to improve for the team to win more games this year. But somehow Derek Wetmore left Jose Berrios out of his 25-man roster projection.

Wetmore stops by The Mackey & Judd Show to share his thoughts on Minnesotas starting rotation. Who makes it? Who improves it? Who gets left out? Who could have trade value?

Bonus Touch Em All podcast coverage on 1500ESPN.