The Twins apparently passed on an opportunity to acquire highly-touted pitching prospect Jose De Leon, who went from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Tampa Bay Rays this week, in exchange for infielder Logan Forsythe.

Did the Twins make the right decision holding out for more? Or should they have pounced on a chance to land De Leon? With Derek Wetmore out sick, Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad discuss on their radio show.