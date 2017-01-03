Can the Dodgers afford passing on a Brian Dozier trade? (ep. 100)

If youre the Dodgers, can you afford to not trade for Brian Dozier? Are the Twins going to deal their popular and powerful second basemen? Or are they content to go to spring training without a deal. Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore take questions on Facebook Live for this episode of the Touch Em All podcast.

Is it a risk for the Twins to go into the year with Dozier? Fans seem to be exactly 50-50 split on whether or not theyll make a deal. Other questions include how to build a better bullpen for the Twins.