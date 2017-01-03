LISTEN NOW
Can the Dodgers afford passing on a Brian Dozier trade? (ep. 100)

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore
and Phil Mackey January 3, 2017 5:45 pm

If youre the Dodgers, can you afford to not trade for Brian Dozier? Are the Twins going to deal their popular and powerful second basemen? Or are they content to go to spring training without a deal. Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore take questions on Facebook Live for this episode of the Touch Em All podcast.

Is it a risk for the Twins to go into the year with Dozier? Fans seem to be exactly 50-50 split on whether or not theyll make a deal. Other questions include how to build a better bullpen for the Twins.

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

Topics:
Podcast Touch Em All Twins
