Would you consider signing Jose Bautista if you’re the Twins? Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore dove into that hypotehtical question in the latest episode of the Touch ‘Em All podcast.

Would he fit the plan? Does it matter that the Twins already have plenty of first base/DH types? On what should we make of Joe Mauer after that 2016 season? He might be a part-time player for rest of his career, and there’s one stat that suggests it needs to happen this year.