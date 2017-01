The Twins lost 103 games last year. And now their projected opening day lineup looks about the same. It feels stale. Whats up with that? Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore ask whether the Twins should have gone with more sweeping changes after a disastrous 2016 season.

Should they have overhauled the roster? Did they need more changes in the front office?

Does marketing matter? Whats the goal short term and long term?