BONUS Touch ‘Em All: Should the Twins sign a veteran reliever?

Should the Twins sign a free-agent reliever? Derek Wetmore joins Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad to talk about the available options linked to the Twins.

If the Twins dont sign a reliever, who are the closer candidates on the roster? Wetmore gives the 4 options at closer next season for Minnesota, starting with Glen Perkins. If that doesnt work out, then what?

Also, some thoughts on the Dodgers and Twins failed trade talks, and why Los Angeles was right to not give into huge demands.

Here’s your podcast: