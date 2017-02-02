LISTEN NOW
BONUS: Live from TwinsFest, interviews with Falvey, Levine, Castro, Kepler and more

BONUS Touch ‘Em All: Should the Twins sign a veteran reliever?

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore February 2, 2017 10:25 am

Should the Twins sign a free-agent reliever? Derek Wetmore joins Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad to talk about the available options linked to the Twins.

If the Twins dont sign a reliever, who are the closer candidates on the roster? Wetmore gives the 4 options at closer next season for Minnesota, starting with Glen Perkins. If that doesnt work out, then what?

Also, some thoughts on the Dodgers and Twins failed trade talks, and why Los Angeles was right to not give into huge demands.

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

