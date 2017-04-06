BONUS: A couple early Twins positives, and would trading Ervin Santana make sense?

Derek Wetmore joins the Mackey & Judd show on 1500ESPN to talk about the Twins good start to the season. What positives have you seen that you didnt expect? They talk pitching, the hit (and walk) parade, and Jason Castro’s early impact.

Then its all discussion on Byron Buxton and whether or not the Twins should already be concerned.

Lastly, theres a trade rumor out there about Ervin Santana. Would it make sense for the Twins at some point to move their ace in a trade? What goes into that decision? Do you think it will happen?