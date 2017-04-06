LISTEN NOW
The Ride with Reusse
LIVE ON 1500

Touch Em All

Previous Story TOUCH ‘EM ALL: The Twins using wOBA to make lineups, and more batting order thoughts

BONUS: A couple early Twins positives, and would trading Ervin Santana make sense?

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore
Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad April 6, 2017 2:11 pm

Derek Wetmore joins the Mackey & Judd show on 1500ESPN to talk about the Twins good start to the season. What positives have you seen that you didnt expect? They talk pitching, the hit (and walk) parade, and Jason Castro’s early impact.

Then its all discussion on Byron Buxton and whether or not the Twins should already be concerned.
Lastly, theres a trade rumor out there about Ervin Santana. Would it make sense for the Twins at some point to move their ace in a trade? What goes into that decision? Do you think it will happen?

touchemall_1500x1000

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Podcast podcast Touch Em All Twins
Leave A Comment



Touch Em All

Previous Story TOUCH ‘EM ALL: The Twins using wOBA to make lineups, and more batting order thoughts