A hot start for the Twins, cooled by some serious angst over Byron Buxton (ep. 111)

The 5-1 Twins have gotten off to a great start to the year, and you can’t take that away from them. Do you expect any of this to last? Will the Twins contend this year? Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore from 1500ESPN discuss that on the latest episode.

On the flip side, what are the concerning things you’ve seen so far from the Twins?

What’s wrong with Byron Buxton? Can he straighten it out at the plate? A little Twins trivia to start the show. And tune in next week for a bobblehead giveaway in our next edition of Twins Trivia!