With Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios at the top of the rotation — and a drop-off after that — could you make the case that the Twins would be a more dangerous team in October than in the regular season?

Phil Mackey, Judd Zulgad and Derek Wetmore of 1500ESPN debate that idea. How would Minnesota’s bullpen play into it? Will they need to add pieces to be a serious postseason contender? Are they still a year away in their rebuilding process?