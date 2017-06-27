LISTEN NOW

The Twins are at least one piece away from being real contenders

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore
and Phil Mackey June 27, 2017 3:56 pm

Are the Twins contenders or pretenders? Or are they pretending contenders? Or…contending pretenders? Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore discuss the state of the 2017 Minnesota Twins, and use one key game against the Boston Red Sox as an example of how good they can be.

Jose Berrios vs. Chris Sale wasn’t a lopsided mismatch, but Sale had the edge. Also, should the Twins call up prospect Zack Granite? Who would lose their roster spot? Byron Buxton? Eddie Rosario? Kennys Vargas? More info on this episode of the Touch ‘Em All podcast.

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

Touch Em All

