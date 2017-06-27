The Twins are at least one piece away from being real contenders

Are the Twins contenders or pretenders? Or are they pretending contenders? Or…contending pretenders? Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore discuss the state of the 2017 Minnesota Twins, and use one key game against the Boston Red Sox as an example of how good they can be.

Jose Berrios vs. Chris Sale wasn’t a lopsided mismatch, but Sale had the edge. Also, should the Twins call up prospect Zack Granite? Who would lose their roster spot? Byron Buxton? Eddie Rosario? Kennys Vargas? More info on this episode of the Touch ‘Em All podcast.