Pros and cons of trading away your future if you’re the Twins. Should they do it? Should they pivot and be sellers this trade deadline? Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore discuss. If you want to #TrustTheProcess, consider the message it sends to some important people inside the clubhouse. And lastly, what’s going on with Byron Buxton at the plate? Why can’t he just make good on some of the good flashes that he shows sporadically?