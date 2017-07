The Twins are battling with the Indians and Royals in the American League Central; are they good enough to hang around with the other contenders? Derek Wetmore is in studio at 1500ESPN to address that question with Judd Zulgad and Matthew Coller.

Plus, one theory about why the Twins should target some buy-low pitching — and the big problem with pulling off that move. And why the Cubs-White Sox Jose Quintana trade should scare the Twins.