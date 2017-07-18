Touch ‘Em All podcast: What does ‘Bartolo Colon Day’ say about the Twins?

Bartolo Colon starts Tuesday night for the Twins against the Yankees as the baseball world watches. What does this signing and start say about the current state of the Twins? Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore from 1500ESPN in the Twin Cities discuss.
Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.