Touch ’em All podcast: Twins trade deadline extravaganza!

By Phil Mackey | @PhilMackey July 31, 2017 5:10 pm

Part 1 of a two-part episode: Derek Wetmore and Phil Mackey stream live during the lead-up to the July 31 trade deadline.

Topics here include whether the Twins did well trading Jaime Garcia; Are the Pohlads still “cheap,” or can we put that to bed?; Who is the Twins’ closer now?; What’s up with Brian Dozier’s trade value these days?; Will Paul Molitor be back?

Part 2 of a two-part episode: Derek Wetmore and Phil Mackey stream live on MLB trade deadline day and discuss the Twins’ trade of Brandon Kintzler to the Washington Nationals. Who is Tyler Watson and is he good at baseball?; Now that the Twins have waved the white flag, what else can we expect the rest of the season and into 2018?; Will the Twins contend in 2018?

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

