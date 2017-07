Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore answer some hypothetical trade questions. Would you agree to send this specific package of prospects to the A’s for 2 years and 2 months of Sonny Gray? Plenty of talk surrounding Jorge Polanco’s big league future, Eddie Rosario, Stephen Gonsalves, Fernando Romero, Nick Gordon and more.

Even though you just traded for Jaime Garcia, would you still consider selling off pieces as the MLB trade deadline approaches? Under what circumstances?