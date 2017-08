The Twins are right in the thick of things in the American League Wild Card standings, despite selling off pieces at the MLB trade deadline. The 1500ESPN crew — Phil Mackey, Judd Zulgad and Derek Wetmore — discuss on Monday’s show what needs to happen for the Twins to make the postseason. So far, it’s mostly coming true, but will it last?

Plus, digging deeper on important contributors like Byron Buxton, Jose Berrios, and also taking calls from listeners to wrap up the show.