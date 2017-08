The Twins have started to make some changes behind the scenes, firing a handful of employees over the weekend. Do you think the changes lead to Paul Molitor being dismissed as the end of the season? Will Derek Falvey and Thad Levine find “their guy” and fire the manager they inherited?

Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad ask Twins analyst Derek Wetmore these and other questions. What would you do this winter if the Twins don’t make the postseason?