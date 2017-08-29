Opportunity’s knocking: Twins have a real chance to end postseason drought (ep 131)

The Twins currently hold the second Wild Card spot in the American League, and they’ve got a reasonable chance to punch that ticket. Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore discuss the postseason odds for the Twins. Phil is especially bullish, and thinks that the Twins actually stack up fairly well in a postseason format.

This episode discusses the rotation, the lineup’s collective breakout, and the Stat of the Week is about a real reason to be very optimistic that MVP-caliber Byron Buxton could be here to stay.