Podcast report: Byron Buxton’s breakout through the eyes of his co-workers

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore August 29, 2017 8:19 pm

Byron Buxton has played like a star since July 1, and he’s helped boost the Twins into postseason contention.

When he was struggling earlier this season, some with the Twins thought about the need to send him down to the minor leagues. They decided not to, his bat caught fire, and he’s been one of the best players in baseball the past two months.

Hear from Paul Molitor, Brian Dozier and Twins CBO Derek Falvey on Buxton’s budding stardom. This episode is a 1500ESPN exclusive report from Derek Wetmore.

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

1500ESPN brian dozier byron buxton derek falvey derek wetmore paul molitor Podcast podcast Touch Em All Twins Twins
