Podcast report: Byron Buxton’s breakout through the eyes of his co-workers

Byron Buxton has played like a star since July 1, and he’s helped boost the Twins into postseason contention.

When he was struggling earlier this season, some with the Twins thought about the need to send him down to the minor leagues. They decided not to, his bat caught fire, and he’s been one of the best players in baseball the past two months.

Hear from Paul Molitor, Brian Dozier and Twins CBO Derek Falvey on Buxton’s budding stardom. This episode is a 1500ESPN exclusive report from Derek Wetmore.