Derek Wetmore and Phil Mackey are talking Twins at the Podcast Movement Convention in Anaheim (actually they’re really here to scout the Twins’ Wild Card competition…).

This episode centers mostly around whether the streaking Twins should feel regretful about waving the white flag, to some degree, at the trade deadline. Did they make the wrong decision in retrospect? Also, Derek and Phil dive into the real reasons why the Twins have surged since August 1.