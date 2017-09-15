BONUS Touch ‘Em All: Do you think Paul Molitor’s Twins bunt too often?

LISTEN NOW

Do you think Paul Molitor's Twins bunt too often?

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore September 15, 2017 9:41 pm

Paul Molitor is an American League Manager of the Year candidate and there’s still no clarity about his future managing the Twins. He’s in the final year of his contract, and there’s been no definitive answer yet from the Twins as to whether or not he’ll be back next year.

With Minnesota in the thick of a postseason race, Derek Wetmore joins the Mackey & Judd show to talk about the improbable run that the Twins are on, the future of their current manager, and his credentials when it comes to in-game management.

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

