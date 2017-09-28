In-game Twins Q&A: What to make of Ervin Santana, Bartolo Colon, and the latest on Miguel Sano (ep 140)

Derek Wetmore takes Twins questions from viewers during an afternoon road game against the Indians. What to make of Ervin Santana (the Wild Card starter), Bartolo Colon (should he be on the postseason roster?), and the latest on Miguel Sano.
Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.