The Twins officially are one win (or one Angels loss) away from clinching a trip to the MLB postseason. An improbable season that Phil Mackey is calling “The most exciting Twins team since 1991.”

Phil and co-host Derek Wetmore chatted — after the Twins’ latest win against the Indians — about what’s coming next for this Twins team. Several observations from the game, a ballot for Twins 2017 MVP, and a deep-dive into the weeds about building a Wild Card playoff roster for one game.