The Twins have pulled off one of the most improbably great seasons in recent memory. How are they doing it? How did they surge in the postseason standings by winning 20 games in August?

Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore discuss 8 unsung heroes for the Twins’ recent turnaround. The conversation gets side-tracked for far too long with talk of market inefficiencies and how the Twins’ front office is set up nicely to lay the foundation for a competitive future.