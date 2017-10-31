LISTEN NOW

Touch Em All

Previous Story The Twins have a new pitching coach; what do we know about Garvin Alston?

Appreciating how the Houston Astros built their roster — from a Twins perspective (ep 147)

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore October 31, 2017 4:20 pm

The Twins, believe it or not, do share some similarities with the Astros and Dodgers. Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore get into the weeds recognizing the smart way in which the Astros were built, and how the Twins can follow a similar blueprint.

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Houston Astros la dodgers Minnesota Twins mlb postseason Podcast podcast Touch Em All Twins Twins world series
Leave A Comment



Touch Em All

Previous Story The Twins have a new pitching coach; what do we know about Garvin Alston?