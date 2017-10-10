LISTEN NOW

BONUS: Derek Falvey discusses his relationship with Paul Molitor, and the search for a pitching coach

October 10, 2017

Twins CBO Derek Falvey discusses his relationship with Paul Molitor during a radio interview on 1500ESPN with Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad.

Paul Molitor signed a 3-year contract extension to remain the Twins manager through the 2020 season.

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

