BONUS: How much of a chance do Twins have? And how to handle Sano

By Phil Mackey | @PhilMackey October 2, 2017 2:57 pm

Phil Mackey, Derek Wetmore and Judd Zulgad preview Tuesday’s Wild Card game between the Twins and Yankees.

What are the Twins’ chances? What should they do with Miguel Sano? And does Ervin Santana have an edge over Luis Severino?

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

