The Twins made an unusual hire Tuesday when they plucked a Major League scout from an uncommon spot. Derek Wetmore joins Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad on 1500ESPN to discuss why it’s a smart decision for the Twins — and why it’s just one example in a bigger trend we’re seeing around Major League Baseball.

Plus, Wetmore discusses one thing that absolutely should be high on the Twins’ list of priorities this winter.