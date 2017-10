The Twins have extended Paul Molitor and fired Neil Allen, meaning they’re looking for a new pitching coach. Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore talk about the relationship between Molitor and Falvey, how that led to a contract extension – rather than a managerial search – and what to expect from the Twins’ decision makers going forward. The Twins also made some new hires on the baseball operations side of things, and that could play an important role in the team’s future.