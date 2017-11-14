BONUS: The Twins are being mentioned alongside the best free agent pitchers

LISTEN NOW

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore November 14, 2017 1:44 pm

The Twins have been tied to the very top names on the free agent market when it comes to pitching. Who’s the best of the bunch? And will the Twins actually make a big-splash signing? Derek Wetmore joins Mackey & Judd on 1500ESPN to discuss.

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

