The biggest names on the free agent market are guys like Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta — and the Twins say they’re going to be in the running to sign those guys. Could they actually spend in the same arena with the big boys this winter? Will they?

Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore discuss why the time is right to go for it if you’re Minnesota, and also add some names to answer the question of what a successful offseason would look like.